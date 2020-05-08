Dina Leslie Hatchuel Dina died peacefully at her home in Mill Valley on Wednesday, May 5th at the age of 66 after an eight-year struggle with metastatic breast cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. Dina is survived by her sister, Ruth; her daughter, Leah Aliza; her husband, Tim; step daughters, Laura and Joy; grandchildren Emma, Heather, and Emmitt; and cousins around the world.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store