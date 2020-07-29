Dixie Mary Stiveson 1940 - 2020 Dixie Mary (Heer) Stiveson, age 80, died peacefully on July 19, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Laurie; daughter Tracie; son Michael; and four grandchildren: Amanda Jordan, David Jordan, Elizabeth Stiveson and Will Stiveson. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins. Dixie was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William Michael Stiveson; her brothers, Dean Heer and Don Heer; and her parents, Frank and Mae Heer. Dixie was born in South Dakota on January 25, 1940. She moved to Mill Valley, California when she was two years old and lived there until she was married. Dixie graduated from Marin Catholic High School and attended College of Marin. Dixie's love of dance started at a young age, performing on stage in San Francisco. Dixie loved entertaining and cooking for her family and friends at many parties, special occasions, and especially holiday celebrations. Dixie had a 30-year career at C.L. Moore Insurance, where she enjoyed helping customers with their personal lines insurance. Dixie lived in Novato for 58 years and as a devout Catholic, was an active member of Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church. Dixie Mary Stiveson will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister, and a fun-loving, kind friend with a sweet disposition. We know that she is at peace in heaven with our Dad. Dixie was buried at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony. A Celebration of Life and Catholic mass will be conducted in her honor, after the pandemic, when her family and friends can gather together to remember her life.



