Dolores Swenson Dolores Swenson passed away at her home in Lucas Valley on Sunday, July 26 at the age of 90 after a long illness. She was surrounded by her husband of 72 years, Robert, and her two daughters, Amy and Jill. Dolores was born in Seattle, Washington on February 2, 1930 to Evelyn and Frederick Gasch. She graduated from Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, Washington in 1947. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert, in 1948 after he returned home from active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. The couple moved to California after Robert graduated from the University of Washington. Robert was called to active duty again for two years during the Korean War. They settled in Terra Linda in 1956 and welcomed three daughters, Tina, Amy and Jill. Dolores is survived by her husband, Robert; and her daughters, Amy Powers (Chuck), and Jill Swenson; her grandchildren, Katrina Stell (Ric), Charlie Powers and Vanessa Powers; and her sister, Nancy Grant of San Luis Obispo. She is predeceased by her daughter, Tina Swenson. The family held a graveside service at Valley Memorial Cemetery on July 31. Dolores will be dearly missed. God bless you, Dolores.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store