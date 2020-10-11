Dolores Theresa Meaney Early Sunday morning, September 27th, Heaven welcomed a new angel. Dolores Theresa Meaney peacefully passed away with her family by her side. Our mom was born in Yakima, Washington, to George and Anna Marie Mitzel. She lived a full 87 years and was proud to call Novato her home for the past 53. Growing up, she attended school in Seattle and San Francisco before moving to Los Angeles and graduating from St. Mary's Academy. She proceeded to attend the University of Southern California (USC) with hopes of becoming an occupational therapist. Her life then changed dramatically when she met Paul A. Meaney, Sr., who became not only the love of her life, but also her best friend. They celebrated 69 years of marriage this past July 14th. Dad said he knew he would marry her the moment they first met. Mom was an avid supporter of Novato High School (NHS), particularly women's basketball. To honor her and Paul's fandom, the school hosted the Beade-Meaney Tournament for nearly 10 years. She wore many hats at NHS, including the head of both the PTA and Boosters Association. Mom knew how to put on a successful fundraiser, and she always did so with an enthusiastic demeanor and infectious smile. Additionally, she was a tenured and loyal club leader/member for the Novato TOPS Chapter, tirelessly working to create a safe and fun environment for everyone involved. After raising four children, Dolores went to work at McGraw Hill in Novato for several years. For fun, she tuned in to watch the Giants, and she never missed a Warriors gameshe was one of their biggest fans! Mom was a fantastic cook (just ask her grandkids) and hosted some of the best parties. By her own admission, she enjoyed playing the slots at the casino as well as games of bingo with friends. Mom also loved playing Wheel of Fortune on her iPad, listening to music, playing cards, sipping on a vodka gimlet (if made correctly with fresh lime), and watching any Gene Kelly movie. Most notably, though: her entire world was her family. Her love was benevolent, tender and unconditional. Her warm smile, wonderful sense of humor and spirited laugh are a few of the things we will miss about our mom, Dolores. Her soft and caring touch always seemed to make things better. She was a loving mom to Debbie Lane (Bob) of Santa Rosa, Paul Meaney Jr. of South Lake Tahoe, Chris Meaney (Rebecca) of Oakley, and Lori Meaney of Terra Linda. She was a devoted grandmother to Angela, Christine, Julie, Brian, Lisa and Patrick; an affectionate great-grandmother to Bella, Ariel, Jasmine, Emily, JT and Mia. Moreover, she was the favorite aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her two loving sisters, Joan and Phyllis. Our family is thankful for all the nurses and doctors who oversaw her care through the years, in particular Dr. William Fearon of Stanford Hospital. Furthermore, we want to extend a special thank you to both Dr. Timothy Murphy and Dr. Brian Keeffe of Novato. We also would like to thank Dr. Neelima Katragunta, Tina Piatt from Hospice by the Bay, and our family caretaker, Jennifer Bowen. Every doctor expressed how our mother's strength and resilience was unparalleled. We are remarkably grateful for the respect and compassion she received. She is, and will forever remain, our hero. Our mom will be remembered as one of the kindest and sweetest people you will ever know. She was the family matriarch and we will miss her deeply. A mother's love is the purest love of all. Our mom's love was extraordinary. Thank you, Mom. A celebration of Mom's life will be held at a later date. A memorial service of immediate family will be held this week at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.



