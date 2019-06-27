|
Donald David Baker It is with great sadness that we inform you that Donald David Baker passed peacefully, surrounded by family on June 20th, 2019 at Deer Park Retirement Community in Novato, CA. He was born on January 10, 1932 to parents David Baker and Bernice Monger. He was a beloved father, brother, and grandfather. Donald was a veteran of the Korean War, and a retired math and computer teacher of 40 years at both Galileo High School and San Francisco City College. He had a great love of dancing. He was a lifelong member of a folk dancing group, The Sunsetters, and studied several forms and made it a big part of his life, including several cruises as a Cruise Dance Ambassador post-retirement. Services for Donald will be held Friday, June 28th, 2019 at Home Of Peace Cemetery in the chapel, where after he will be laid to rest beside his great love, Therese Baker, in the family plot. Friends and family are welcome.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 27, 2019