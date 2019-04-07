|
Donald Edward Nelson Life Tribute Donald Edward Nelson passed away peacefully of natural causes, with family at his side, on March 25, 2019 at the age of 84. Don was born in San Francisco on June 17, 1934 to Ignatius and Elizabeth Nelson. His siblings were Ignatius Jr., Barbara Wells and Betty Smith, all of whom have passed from this world. The Nelson family resided in San Francisco and at their family cabin in Lagunitas during the first part of Don's life. In San Francisco, Don Nelson attended St. Monica's grammar school, Sacred Heart High School and San Francisco State College before being drafted into the U.S. Army and deployed to Europe after WWII. While stationed in Germany Don met the love of his life, Hedwig Jakobus, and the sweethearts were married at St. Monica's church in 1957. They were married for 61 years, living in their San Anselmo residence for 60 of those years. Their sons are Donald Jr. of Santa Rosa, Kenneth of Quincy, California, and Michael of Cotati. Mr. Nelson joined the San Anselmo Police Department in 1959 where he was employed for 30 years. He attended the San Francisco Police academy and moved to San Anselmo shortly thereafter. Don was an old time police officer and he was frequently seen walking in the downtown district and talking to local merchants and citizens. He had a reputation for friendliness and approachability. Over the years Don Nelson was promoted to Inspector Sergeant and Patrol Sergeant. He earned commendations from the San Anselmo Police Officers Association (resolution #1), the Town of San Anselmo (resolution #3052), the Marin County Board of Supervisors, the California State Senate (resolution #2182), and a personal letter of commendation from Senator Milton Marks. Additional commendations are too numerous to list. Many of his professional accomplishments were printed in the Ross Valley Reporter. Don always loved the outdoors and in his spare time he worked as a deck hand and Assistant Skipper aboard the "New Mary S" sport fishing boat at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. Mr. Nelson also loved trout fishing at the family cabin at Eagle Lake, and hunting with his sons. He was awarded a certificate of excellence from the Boone & Crockett Club at their 24th awards ceremony in the year 2000. After honorably retiring from the police department, Don attended travel agent school and landed a part time job at Red Hill Travel in San Anselmo. He and his Sweetheart, Hedy, were able to travel world wide frequently. They visited relatives in Germany on a regular basis, toured various countries and went on numerous cruises. Donald Nelson was a beloved father and a respected member of the community who is missed by all and never forgotten. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 7, 2019