Donald Malm Detrick Donald Malm Detrick passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 72. Born April 21, 1947, to Shirley Malm and Edward Wolfskill Detrick, Don demonstrated his captivating charm and boundless energy right from the start. A Kentfield native and lifelong Marin resident, Don graduated from Redwood High School in 1965, where he made many friends and fond memories. After high school, he attended the University of Oregon and graduated in 1969 with a BA in Business. After college Don immediately joined the family business, following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather who founded Malm Luggage in the 1800s. As a fourth-generation luggage salesman Don used his love of people and conversation to become one of the best in the business. He went on to open multiple successful luggage stores of his own, including Luggage To Go in San Rafael and Beverly Hills Luggage. Don loved boating, flying, riding his Harley, his view over the Bay, a well-cooked steak, his disco days, storytelling, smart women, his service dogs, the Warriors, the 49ers, and most of all his family. Known as Jukebox in college for his love of conversation, Don made friends everywhere he went and never forgot a face or a name. Don is survived by his four children: Kimberly Chihaoui, Denise Daly, Christopher Detrick, and Michelle Detrick; and his brother, Douglas Detrick. He was preceded in death by his parents Shirley Malm Detrick and Edward Wolfskill Detrick, and brother David. While his personal and professional achievements were many, his children were without question his proudest accomplishment. Take care of the customer, remain skeptical of all rules and regulations, and always use the right lane for travel and the left lane for passing were among the life lessons his children will remember. Don took extreme pride in his role as grandfather to Kaitlyn Chihaoui, Elyssa Chihaoui, Matthew Daly, Mia Daly, Bowie Detrick, and Dashiell Detrick. They will be reminded of Don's many epic adventures and his infectious smile. He is already deeply missed. We will remember Don's quick smile, loud voice, and his love for his family and friends in a memorial service on Friday, January 10, at 1:00 p.m., at Valley Memorial Park in Novato. Memorial contributions can be made to Meals of Marin or Guide Dogs for the Blind. Well-wishers are encouraged to grab a glass of their favorite beverage and drink it in his honor.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020