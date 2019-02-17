|
|
Donna Lee Purvis Born in San Jose, California February 2, 1953, to Ralph and Anna Marie Banuelos, raised in Stockton, and a resident of San Rafael since 1987. Passed away peacefully at home in the presence of loved ones on February 7, 2019, after a five month battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Survived by her loving husband Jim Purvis, mother Anna Marie Banuelos, brother Ralph Banuelos, stepson Michael Purvis, many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, a niece, and her beloved dog Lulu. Predeceased by her father, Ralph Banuelos, and stepdaughter Lisa Purvis. Donna was educated in Stockton, graduating from St. Mary's High School, followed by University of the Pacific as an English major, earning her B. A. cum laude. She then attended the University of California Berkeley where she earned a Master of Library Science degree. Donna enjoyed a prolific career in law librarianship, spanning more than thirty years. She began in the pre-technology era at Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison. She moved from there to the Bank of America Law Library in San Francisco. She next was the Library Manager at Baker & McKenzie in San Francisco, and then the Firmwide Library Manager at Morrison & Foerster. She retired in 2011, from her final position as a Library Relations Consultant at LexisNexis. In addition, Donna was deeply committed to the larger law librarian community. She was a Past-President of the Northern California Association of Law Libraries (NOCALL), a Member at Large, and held multiple Committee Chairs at NOCALL over the years. She was a Past Co-Chair of the PLI Education Committee for the American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) and a presenter at AALL. She focused on the importance of proving the value of law libraries (and librarians) to firm management. She was a frequent speaker at Practicing Law Institute educational seminars, a past member of the West Advisory Board and the Head Librarians' Group. Donna had many interests, ranging from backpacking in the Sierra's when young and car camping later, to opera, boating, the art deco period, cooking, costuming and decorating, reading, and traveling various times to Britain, Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Canada, with her favorite time being in Taormina Sicily in 2016. She had a rare combination of an intuitive ability to make people feel included and better with her ready smile and easy manner, and an ability in her work and in social situations to provide steady leadership and guidance in a gracious manner. Donna and husband Jim got into boating only in 2001 and quickly made fast friends with many in the boating community, enjoying lazy summer days on the Delta. Beginning as members with Loch Lomond Yacht Club, then with Corinthian Yacht Club where she was a past President of the Corinthian Women, then Marin Yacht Club where she was elected Commodore for the 2018 year. As a spouse she was active in St. Francis Yacht Club's Cruisers' Group and Women's Committee, and went with her husband on many St. Francis cruises, and activities, most memorable being the month cruise on their boat Sans Souci from San Rafael to Catalina in 2016. We will miss her intelligence, compassion, sense of humor, character, and loving presence. Donna had a smile that could and did light up any room. Memorial services will be held at St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 10 Bayview Drive, San Rafael, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday March 23, 2019. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to the San Francisco Opera or to the University of California School of Information in Berkeley.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 17, 2019