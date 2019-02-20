Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dori Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dori Jarvis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dori Jarvis Obituary
Dori Jarvis Apr 10, 1927 - Feb. 17, 2019 Survived by her loving husband Leo Jarvis of San Rafael, Calif., brother Frederick Lemburg of Forsyth, Mo., step-children Nancy Garcia of Novato, Calif., Kenneth and Carol Schacht of Novato, Calif., Barbara Richardson of Rohnert Park, Calif., and niece Lynne Shouey of Lodi, Calif. Dori was born and raised in Davenport, Iowa under the name of Doris Linden. She graduated with honors from the University of Iowa. She moved to California, took graduate courses at the University of Calif. and passed state board examinations to qualify as a Certified Occupational Therapist. She loved to dance, as well as travel, and along with her husband visited most major countries of the world and many National and State parks in the U.S. and Canada. A private memorial service will be held.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.