|
|
Dori Jarvis Apr 10, 1927 - Feb. 17, 2019 Survived by her loving husband Leo Jarvis of San Rafael, Calif., brother Frederick Lemburg of Forsyth, Mo., step-children Nancy Garcia of Novato, Calif., Kenneth and Carol Schacht of Novato, Calif., Barbara Richardson of Rohnert Park, Calif., and niece Lynne Shouey of Lodi, Calif. Dori was born and raised in Davenport, Iowa under the name of Doris Linden. She graduated with honors from the University of Iowa. She moved to California, took graduate courses at the University of Calif. and passed state board examinations to qualify as a Certified Occupational Therapist. She loved to dance, as well as travel, and along with her husband visited most major countries of the world and many National and State parks in the U.S. and Canada. A private memorial service will be held.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 20, 2019