Dorie Jean Young On May 7, with the greatest of sadness, we said farewell to our dear friend, Dorie Jean Young. Dorie passed peacefully after a brave battle with cancer and after saying her goodbyes to friends. She was born in Larkspur on September 15, 1950 to Charlie and Queenie Young. She was raised and resided in or near Larkspur her entire life. Dorie made countless lifelong friends growing up in Marin and graduating from Redwood High School. She spent many days working at her dad's Larkspur butcher shop in the Rainbow Market. She started a 40-year banking career soon after graduation, working for Crocker Bank (with her Aunt Millie), Bank of America, and Circle Bank, to name a few. Dorie also made many lifelong friends among her coworkers and customers. She had a huge, generous personality and regarded her friends as family. Dorie touched many lives throughout her life. She loved music, especially rock and roll and Motown, attending many concerts at Winterland, Fillmore West, Avalon Ballroom, and other venues. She loved traveling to Disneyland, Disney World, Mexico and Hawaii with friends. Disneyland has lost its biggest fan. Dorie was preceded in death by Queenie (1992) and Charlie (2013). She is survived by her brother, Dan (Victoria); her niece, Elysia; her nephews, Daniel and Dominic; and by her friends, too many to name. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date once we can gather in person to remember Dorie. Donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/dedication. Rest in peace, dear friend. Online condolences may be made to: adobecreekfuneral home.com.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 24, 2020.
