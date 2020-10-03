Doris Dora Eberts January 21, 1934 September 23, 2020 Born in a small village outside Zurich Switzerland, Doris embraced a pioneering/adventurous spirit when she left her European home at the age of 20 to study English in California. Shortly after arriving in the United States, while attending an English-as-a-Second-Language Class, Doris met another very social European emigrant, Fred Eberts (from a small town in Germany). These two forged a new life together in the United States and with hard work lived the American Dream. Together they became American citizens and shared 59 years of marriage. Fred passed away in 2013, but many of us cannot think of Doris without Fred. To family they were, "Mom and Dad," "Oma and Opa," and to friends, "Fred and Doris." To each other: "Fritzl" and "Dorli." They were fun-loving and never tired of the friendly competitive ribbing between the Swiss and the Germans. Now, they are together again. Doris was a model of a strong, independent thinking woman, before that was popular. She maintained a balance of being a determined person, but still had compassion for others. Doris will be remembered for always making people feel welcomed, her never-give-up attitude and her willingness to help others. Doris expressed her love to friends and family by preparing food for them. Meals were a time of great discussions and excellent sustenance. The dinner table at the Eberts home reflected Doris' personality of encouraging intellectual discourse while displaying care (i.e., stuffing us with wonderful food). Our world today would be better off if we followed Doris's model of détente. Due to covid-19 restrictions, we will not be having a memorial service. However, we encourage you when you think of Doris (and Fred) to toast them with a shot of J„germeister they would love this.



