Doris Green Doris "Dori" Green, longtime resident of Marin County, well-known Jazz musician and soulful singer, died on Saturday, February 29, in San Rafael. Loved by many as an immensely talented singer, arranger and teacher of music in many forms, Dori was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, where she and her sister showed prodigious musical ability early on, singing on the radio when Dori was three. Though she was trained to sight-read music in the first grade, she was primarily self-taught, and began forming her encyclopedic knowledge of Jazz standards and show tunes when she was tickling the ivories at the age of eight at her neighbor's piano. After high school, during WWll, Dori (using the stage name, "Dorrie Vincent") began touring with big bands on the East Coast, including the Mal Hallett Orchestra, the Johnny Morris Band, and the Jan Savitt band, where she played behind a young Frank Sinatra (which never stopped thrilling her). In the years after the war she married and began raising a family, opened up her own jazz club in Indianapolis called Dori's Place, and eventually moved to California in the early sixties, where she instructed an incalculable number of students for over 50 years, teaching piano, voice, french horn and violin, and specializing in complex vocal arrangements - all while valiantly raising three children as a single mother. Her musical and magnetic personality outshone her small stature as she played, sang and taught in the Bay Area for decades. With gigs at the Blue Rock Inn in Larkspur, TJ Corcoran's in Novato, and in her latter active years at 19 Broadway in Fairfax, where she was known as the "Belle of Fairfax," she also served as the Grand Marshall of the Fairfax Festival parade as a smiling octogenarian, waving from her piano on the back of a flatbed truck. Jazz was as essential to her as breathing. She described music as magic; those who had the opportunity to watch and listen to her sing, play and transpose countless songs in any key would surely agree that Dori had some kind of wizardry at her command. As a performer, teacher, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Dori had endless creativity, patience, unwavering love and an easily-ignited sense of humor. She had as many laughs as instruments she could play, and was an avid San Fransisco Giants fan and incurable romantic. She is survived by Jeff, Karen and Chris; and numerous in-laws; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many of her chosen musical family and former students; and predeceased by her beloved son, Rich. Family services will be private but we encourage everyone who loved her to make some noise on her behalf.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 5, 2020