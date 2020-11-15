Doris Marjorie Brown Fleenor Doris Marjorie Brown Fleenor, 96, born October 23, 1923 in Pasadena, California, passed peacefully on August 21, 2020 in Greenbrae, CA. Her parents were Ethel and Gilbert Brown and her brother, Gilbert Jr. She received her Bachelor Degree at University of Redlands and then taught for two years in Highland, CA. She received her Masters Degree in Education from Columbia University in New York. She taught at San Francisco State College in the demonstration school. Doris married Donald Vance Fleenor, August 25, 1951 in Pasadena, CA. They established their home in Mill Valley, CA where they were members of the Mill Valley Community Church. Don and Doris divorced in 1975 and she moved to Terra Linda, where she was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church. Doris taught at Dixie School and at Sun Valley School until retirement from San Rafael Elementary School District. Doris was active in her churches and several other civic organizations, including Girl Scout Leadership, Sunny Hills Children's Services and AAUW. She enjoyed square dancing with the Buzz 'n Boots, playing bridge and traveling internationally. She lived at The Tamalpais in Greenbrae for the past 20 years, where she was active on several committees. Doris is survived by her children: Nayan, Douglass and his wife Cindy, and Judith; three grandchildren Janell Jackel, Diana Palmer, and Matthew Fleenor; one great-grandson and seven nieces and nephews and their families. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law. No service was held due to COVID restrictions. Burial at the Mountain View Cemetery in Altadena, CA with her parents and other relatives.



