In loving memory of a wonderful person. Dodie was known in our Bunco group for always winning. She had the best luck playing this game. We teased her every month because she won so many times. May her luck and her love of this game be passed on in her honor. Dodie also won the best award for the cleanest house out of all 12 of us. OMG. It sparkled! AND her garden was perfect in every way. So many flowers and nothing out of place. Rest in peace Dodie. I hope you are playing bunco in heaven!

Pam Ledonne

Friend