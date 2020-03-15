|
Dorothea (Cherk) Louie 1928 - 2020 Dorothea (Dot) Louie died peacefully in her Mill Valley cottage on January 20, 2020. Starting with her daily tai chi, she lived simply, one day at a time, appreciating every special moment. Following graduation from UC Berkeley, Dot became a social worker, then mentored youth at the Chinese YWCA. She spent her married years in San Francisco with photographer Harry Fong. Later, she joined her brothers Homer and Dart in Marin, where she loved her poetic life with her second husband, artist Ernest Louie, and her beloved cat Mo. She enjoyed writing stories, piano playing, singing, reading, solving crosswords, eating out, attending cultural events, and taking political action. Her many nieces, nephews, family and friends will remember Dot for her sweet and thoughtful handmade cards.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 15, 2020