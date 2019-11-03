|
Dorothy Chase Bronson Nov. 5, 1932 Aug 12, 2019 On August 12, 2019 Dorothy passed in the comfort of her own home in Tiburon California. She was born to Doris Rock and Basil Chase in San Francisco on November 5, 1932. She was the second child of five children. While living there, she attended San Francisco State college where she received her Bachelor of Arts 1953 followed by her Master of Arts in 1957. Dorothy taught at an elementary school in San Francisco when she met her husband James (Jim) D. Bronson II of New Haven, Connecticut. They married in 1958. They moved to Yakama, Washington where she became a school principle and they adopted their two children, Karen and James (Jimmy). Next in their travels they moved to Stamford, Connecticut and then a few short years later to New Canaan, Connecticut in 1963 where they resided for 43 years. Dorothy became an accomplished artist in Connecticut where she later became a grandmother. She had a love for gardening as well. Dorothy and Jim had a house on Block Island, and she loved to show off her garden during garden shows. Her husband was a pilot and she enjoyed taking trips with him on their private jet. She adored most animals, expect the ones Karen would bring inside from the pond and put in the bathtub. She was predeceased by her brother Jack Chase, her son James D. Bronson III (2005), and her husband James D. Bronson II (2006). She is survived by her sisters Marjorie Coleman and Jill Broyles, brother James Chase, daughter Karen Bronson, granddaughter Haley McLane, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. We will all greatly miss Dorothy's witty sense of humor as much as her eagerness for others to always do their best and continue learning through life. Her motto was "always keep learning". There will be a private memorial service for immediate family followed by a reception with extended family on November 9, 2019 to celebrate the life of Dorothy Bronson.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 3, 2019