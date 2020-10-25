Dottie Rosso Dorothy Elizabeth Coller Rosso (Dottie), a longtime resident of San Rafael, died October 9 in Sonoma, CA, at age 95. In her own words, she was to the point: "Naturally, I was born. Sunday, March 15, 1925 at 3:15 in the afternoon in a housein Beverly Hills. My birth interrupted the doctor's golf game on a Sunday afternoon, but was otherwise uneventful." Dottie grew up in pre-WWII Los Angeles, in a family that worked in the movie business. She said, "it was at that time that we all became extras in the movies. I got $3.75 a day for just being there, but if I had a costume, it was $7.50." She went to elementary school on the movie sets and enjoyed meeting stars like Elizabeth Taylor, Shirley Temple, Mickey Rooney and Jimmy Durante. After graduating from Hamilton High, she married Henry A. (Hank) Rosso, who was sent overseas during World War II, six months after their son David was born. After the war, they moved to Syracuse, NY, where they welcomed three more children to the family, while Hank graduated from Syracuse University and began to build his career in publicity and fund raising. In 1959 a job offer brought them back to the West Coast, so Dottie drove the kids cross-country in a station wagon, stopping at every amusement and factory tour along with way. They settled in Marin County, where Dottie quickly became an active school volunteer and PTA president, sports mom, bowling champion and bridge player. During the following years, Dottie supported Hank's career as a noted fund raising professional and author. Together they forged an alliance to establish The Fund Raising School in 1970, and traveled the world teaching non-profit professionals the principles of ethical fund raising. The school was later acquired by Indiana University, which honored her by establishing a student scholarship in her name. In her retirement years, Dottie was an active grandmother, cookie-baker, stamp-collector, golfer, Cribbage player, sports fan and volunteer in Marin County. One of her favorite non-profits was Bread and Roses. She was a good friend to many, who will miss her. She is survived by her children: David of Eureka, CA, Jim of Sonoma, CA, Michael of Kenwood, CA and Susan of La Center, WA; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Those wishing to honor Dottie's life can designate a gift online at https://bit.ly/DottieRossoFund
or send a memorial to the IUF-Dottie Rosso Scholarship Fund, University Foundation, PO Box 6460, Indianapolis IN 46206.