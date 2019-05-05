|
Dorothy H Hicks Dorothy (Hyde) Hicks parted from this world on April 2, 2019 after receiving loving goodbyes from her family. Dottie, as her friends called her (also known as "Toots" by her sons, David and Henry) was born November 9, 1927 to Carlton and Viola (Feller) Hyde in Nebraska City, Nebraska. She obtained a degree in education at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky where she met her future husband, Henry Lee Hicks of Scottsville, Kentucky. They were married in Clear Lake, Iowa on August 9, 1947 and lived their early married years in Colorado, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. They moved to Novato in 1961. Dottie taught Junior High School at San Jose and Sinaloa and was chairman of the English Department at Novato High School until her retirement in 1999. She was fond of quoting her favorite poet, Shakespeare, and made his words come alive and relevant in her classroom. Dottie's husband of 34 years, Henry Lee Hicks, owned a successful realty firm until his death in 1982. Dottie was active in the Novato community and served as president of AAUW (American Association of University Women) and ADK (Alpha Delta Kappa). Dottie was a "power-house." She was a positive influence on all with whom she came in contact. She is loved as a mother, grandma and great grandma by her family. Dottie is survived by her sons Henry (Patricia) and David (Karen) Hicks, grandchildren (in birth order) Amanda Mattioli, Jonathan Hicks, Paul Hicks, Caitlin Hicks, Thom Hicks, Leeanna Jack and by her great grandchildren, Cael, Kaira, Capriel, Kesiah Mae, Henry, Finley, Emma and Thea. In summation and to paraphrase William Shakespeare, "(She) was a (woman), take (her) for all in all. (We) shall not look upon (her) like again." Celebration of Life services will be held May 25, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Novato United Methodist Church with a reception to follow. A scholarship fund has been established at Novato High School in the name of Dorothy Hicks. In lieu of flowers, a contribution (check) may be sent to Novato High School, 625 Arthur St., Novato 94947 with her name in notation.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 5, 2019