|
|
Dorothy Huebner Lobedan Dorothy Huebner Lobedan, 91, a longtime resident of Terra Linda, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Dorothy was born January 4, 1928, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Esther (Friedrich) and Walter Benjamin Huebner. She grew up in the small towns of Clintonville and Beaver Dam and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. While at college, she was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. It was at college that she met her late husband, Richard Lobedan. They had two sons, Christopher and Franklin and moved to Terra Linda in 1962 to raise their family. Dorothy loved her work for the City of San Rafael and, after more than two decades of dedicated service, she finished her career as the Executive Assistant for both the City Manager and Mayor's offices, proudly retiring at the age of 72. She enjoyed traveling with long-time friends and family, taking many trips with her younger brother, Jim and his wife Pam. Together they visited England, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria and were also together on a river cruise through Russia. A cherished trip to Germany included all three siblings, including her younger sister Jane and Jane's husband Howard, together with Jim and Pam. Undoubtedly, there were many more trips that she took and enjoyed. Some of the more special adventures were in a family camper with young Chris and Frank exploring many campgrounds and National Parks throughout the West and several exciting adventures down into Mexico. She was an avid reader, often reading multiple books at one time, and particularly loved mysteries. She will be fondly remembered for the many family gatherings at her Terra Linda home, where she lived for over 50 years. Highlights of the parties included swimming, LoCoco's pizza and a good game of Tripoli at the dining room table. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Christopher (Donna) and Franklin (Susan); five grandchildren; Derek, Kyle, Jessica, Andrew and Blake; six great-grandchildren; Alexander, Madison, Hunter, Avery, Finn and Theodore; as well as a great-grand-pug, Charley. Also surviving Dorothy are her brother, James Huebner (Pamela); her brother-in-law, Howard Oertel; and her three nieces, Maria, Jody and Sheila. Dorothy is also survived by her long-time friend, William Tracey. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, and her sister, Jane Huebner Oertel. At her request there will be no services.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 17, 2019