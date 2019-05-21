|
Dorothy Inge Aksamit Of Sausalito, CA passed away on May 6, 2019 after a very brief illness. Those who knew her know that she had an unquenchable zest for life so we were thankful that she did not suffer. Dorothy was born in Memphis, Texas on January 8, 1933 to Temple and Bettie Deaver. She graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas where she was a baton twirler for the Longhorn Band. She went on to thrive in multiple careers as a flight attendant, teacher, realtor and travel writer. She married Carroll Eugene Aksamit in 1957, tying a forever knot. This kicked off more than 60 years of adventurous international travel, spending years living in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Peru and Indonesia. She traveled to the end, making a solo visit to Mexico just three weeks before she died. Her large circle of friends from around the world will miss her greatly. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Carroll Aksamit, daughter Inga Aksamit and brothers, John and Don Deaver. A celebration of life will be held on the afternoon of July 11, 2019 in Sausalito. Please RSPV at bit.ly/DotTheTraveler (EventBrite), where the location and time will be provided. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Dorothy's name.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 21, 2019