Dorothy Joann Clabby (Blood) Aug. 9, 1929 - Sep. 20, 2019 Dorothy grew up in Aberdeen, SD and moved to California shortly after high school to be near her siblings. She settled in Mill Valley where she raised her three children alone. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. Everyone who met her would say she was so nice and kind. She was a devout Catholic, learned to swim, drive and entered the work place at age 40. She worked at Wells Fargo Bank for 20 years where she loved interacting with her customers and co-workers. She was a strong, independent woman who overcame many health issues and heartaches during her life. She is a great role model and will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and Lloyd Blood; sisters Helen, Betty and Hazel; brothers Lawrence, Chester, James and her twin, Donald; and son-in-law Eiji Nakamura. Dorothy is survived by her children Nancy, Gail and Brian Clabby; grandchildren Sean and Sydney Nakamura, and Siobhan, Emma and Tristan Clabby; sister-in-law Patricia Blood; son-in law Akira Kobayashi and daughter-in-law Linda Nye; along with several nephews and nieces and many friends. According to her wishes, she had a family graveside service at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019