|
|
Douglas Albert Colbert Douglas Albert Colbert, of San Rafael, born October 13, 1933 in Mt. Airy, NC to Velma York and Claude Colbert, died January 3, 2020 in Petaluma, CA after a long journey with Dementia. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carol Carter Colbert. He also leaves behind daughters Carol Ann Colbert, Debra Colbert McBride, Judy Colbert and Donna Colbert Pettus; grandsons Casey McBride, Douglas and Ray Lum, Mackenzie Pettus; and great-granddaughters Gracey and Sophia McBride. He enlisted in the USAF as a young man, married the mother of his daughters, Sylvia Ann Seward, while serving in England, and retired from the US Army after 20 years of military service at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer II. He served in many places, including Hamilton Air Force Base in Marin County, Vietnam, Okinawa, Washington, North Carolina, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the Presidio of San Francisco. He graduated from the College of Marin, and attended Sonoma and San Francisco State Universities. In his career in computing services management, he worked for the City of San Francisco, the City of Berkeley, and retired from San Francisco State University as Associate Director of Computer Services and Institutional Research. Doug authored the textbooks "Data Processing Concepts" and "Computers and Management for Business," and taught data processing classes at many institutions, including Golden Gate University, College of Marin and San Quentin. He was active in Marin County politics, serving for 22 years as a Director of the Las Gallinas Valley Sanitary District. Well known as a staunch defender of the Brown Act and the public's right to know, Doug also was a leader in the community for creating a model of how wastewater treatment and wildlife can co-exist, resulting in an achievement award to the District from the Audubon Society for a water treatment and reclamation area which is also a wildlife/bird preserve. During his tenure, the District also was the first to partner with Marin Municipal Water District to provide recycled water to the public. Doug published many genealogy books, weaving history and anecdotes into stories of the generations of the York and Colbert families. With his wife, Carol, he enjoyed numerous road trips all over the United States, and experienced travel to Europe and cruises, especially the Panama Canal. A gentleman in every way, and a gracious host who loved to entertain at BBQs. A raconteur who couldn't resist telling a story if he had an audience, and a loving husband, father and grand and great-grandparent. Memorial donations may be made in Doug's name to MOST (Marin Open Space Trust).
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 19, 2020