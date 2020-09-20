Douglas Clement Wolcott 1931 - 2020 Douglas, son of Dorothy and Russell Wolcott, returned to his heavenly home on September 9, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who lived life to the full, enjoying family, work, friends and travel. Doug was a longtime resident of Ross, CA, moving there in 1932 at a time when the current post office was a train depot, and there was only one police officer for the town. He was a graduate of Tamalpais High School and UC Berkeley Engineering. It was at Berkeley that he met his wife, Nancy. They married in 1955, and their relationship flourished over the next 65 years. At Berkeley, Doug joined the ROTC, and upon graduation, was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army, and was sent to an army base near Stuttgart, Germany. Nancy and Doug returned to the U.S. just in time for the birth of their first child. After leaving the Army, Doug joined Chevron in 1957 as an engineer in the company's oil producing operations, a career which took him and his family through 10 moves, including Venezuela for three years. In 1972, he returned to San Francisco as assistant manager of Chevron Shipping International Fleet, eventually becoming President of Chevron Shipping in 1984. During his tenure as President, Chevron Shipping was regarded as one of the safest, well-maintained, and efficient fleets in the world-wide industry. Doug oversaw the merging of the Gulf Oil and Chevron Marine Operations, and the fleet's operations during the Persian Gulf War. He served as the first chairman of the Marine Preservation Association, an industry organization which established and funded the Marine Spill Response Corporation, a board member of the UK P&I Club, and for many years, a board member of the American Board of Shipping, as well as other global shipping organizations. Doug was generous, giving his time, talent and treasure. A lifelong Episcopalian, he served on the vestry of St. John's Church in Ross, and was also a member of St. Paul's Church in Virginia City, Montana. He served on the advisory committee of UC Berkeley's College of Engineering, and was instrumental in raising funds to create a UCB Chair of Marine Engineering. He was invested into the Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem, which also supports the Veterans Hospitals in the USA. He was a member of the Marine Memorial Club in San Francisco, and the Sloane Club in London, where he and Nancy spent many happy hours in the library reading the papers and chatting with new and old friends. Doug loved the outdoors, enjoying a wide range of activities, from horseback riding and fly-fishing in and about his beloved Warm Springs Ranch, shooting with friends in Scotland, and ocean swimming in Laguna and Maui. Ranching his entire life, beginning with age 12 on a Napa County ranch, then on his family's Tomales ranch, and his La Habra avocado ranch, he thrived on the hard work and rewards of ranching. He took to ranch life in Montana with gusto, attacking tree-felling and weed-spraying, and joining in cattle roundups in the valley. Doug took great pleasure in his family, which included Nancy, their four children: Jeanmarie (Richard Alo), Susanna (Philip Rice), James (Catherine Martin), and Amy (Brian Ongaro); their eight grandchildren: James, Emily, Julianna, Rosemary, Alexander, Ian, Claire and Andrew; and one great-granddaughter, Margaret; his brother, Richard (Robin); and two nieces, Michele and Leslie. He leaves a legacy of integrity, generosity, sense of purpose, and love. Doug valued and enjoyed people from all walks of life and cherished his many friends throughout the globe. He is remembered as a warm-hearted, kind man who loved adventure and laughter. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank his caregivers Rowena and Lily, for their loving support and for filling his days with comfort and humor. Services will be held in 2021, both in Ross and Montana, when we can give this wonderful man the tribute he deserves. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Doug may be made to the Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378 or online at coastguardfoundation.org
.