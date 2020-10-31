Douglas Godfrey 1918 - 2020 Douglas Godfrey was born in the very small country town of Magrath, Alberta, Canada in 1918. He was the youngest of six brothers and one sister. His grandparents immigrated from England and Wales. He eventually enrolled at the University of Utah and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1942. Douglas then entered the U.S. Air Force, which immediately made him a U.S. Citizen. Then, because of his unique knowledge, the Air Force soon re-assigned him to work at the NASA Laboratory in Cleveland. There he thrived for 10 years conducting research on all kinds of engines, such as helicopters, which were operating in the Sahara Desert. This was just the beginning of his lengthy career in Tribology (which is the study of Friction, Lubrication and Wear between any moving parts). For example, he worked on tiny things, such as watch parts, up to wind-powered turbines, or huge pumps deep underground in dams, and even our Bay Bridge. Douglas also invented a solid lubricant for high temperature space travel! He married Yolanda Ethel Babinsky in 1947 on New Years Day and they honeymooned in New York City. Then with Dad's surveying skills (no internet yet), he found the best climate in the United States to be San Rafael, CA, so off they went in 1955 with their two daughters: Yolanda Susan and Marsha Kay. Doug was hired at Chevron Research in Richmond, where he took the ferry back and forth before the Richmond Bridge was built. He worked in his Tribology Research Lab for 30 years and was very wel- respected. He traveled extensively, solving problems and giving lectures. He was active in the Society of Tribology & Lubrication Engineers, where he received the Alfred E. Hunt Award for "Best Paper in 1957." He also was awarded the Ku Memorial Award for "Editor of Technical Papers." Our mother was loving, thoughtful, creative and hardworking at home and for the community. She always said how she loved his sense of curiosity about everything. Doug and Yolanda later were blessed with two grandchildren: Melanie and Mason Plaza. Marsha married Daniel Dees, who is an attorney, they live in Roseville, CA. Douglas retired from Chevron in 1983 but that didn't stop him! He then taught Tribology and Mechanical Engineering at San Francisco State University for 11 years as an Adjunct Professor. During that same time, he started his own company, "Wear Analysis" and worked on over 500 jobs around the world. Douglas was also a Research Associate with Herguth Labs in Vallejo, where he wrote over 100 technical papers. By that time he was listed in Who's Who. Our father always had a naturally positive attitude towards people and life in general; he was open and ready to communicate, smile, make new friends and have some laughs. For 15 years his main hobby was flying gliders, mostly in Calistoga and Heavenly Valley. He loved being outdoors and went hiking in the Sierras, where he took hundreds of beautiful photos. With his love of being outside and always wanting to be "productive" he kept a beautiful garden, growing vegetables and flowers. Plus, he worked very hard on keeping our house in good order from up on the roof to under the house. All by himself, he even moved our kitchen to the front of the house so Mom could have sunshine and a nice view. What a project that was! Dad and Mom loved ballroom dancing and he listened to classical music everyday if possible. His wife, Yolanda, passed in 2011. He then realized he didn't want to be in that house without her, so he chose to live in the charming Danish retirement community called "Aldersly" in San Rafael. His small apartment had a wonderful view of his favorite Mount Tamalpais. He immediately became popular by showing his natural interest in the new people he was meeting, including some previous co-workers from Chevron. He was on several committees: by Representing Aldersly on the Scholarship Fund Board, where he interviewed talented students hoping to be awarded their grant. He also represented the residents at the Board of Directors meetings. Plus, he became a welcome addition to the Drama Club! Soon after arriving, he became wonderful friends with Lois, where they shared many observations, laughs, dancing and traveling with the Goldenaires Club for 10 years. Doug's very large family in Canada, Utah and Arizona have touching memories of his caring manner and the influence he had on their lives. His lifelong and newer friends are already stepping forward with sympathy and expressing how much they admired him. Douglas passed September 26th, in the early morning at 102 years old. He unfortunately suffered greatly from cancer that had spread. We would like to thank the caring staff at Aldersly, especially in nursing during his time of need: Lisa, Saurabh, Cherry, Tracy, Nick and Victoria. Also thank you to Frank, Bill and Scott. If you like, donations to Hospice and The Cancer Society
were his wishes.