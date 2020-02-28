|
E. Eugene Denko (Gene) 12/22/1931-02/04/2020 Gene was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy (Caminiti) Denko, his younger brother Larry Denko (Mary Ellen), numerous nieces and nephews, his children Matt Denko (Melissa Taylor), Cara Hunt (Joe Hunt) and three loving grandchildren Amanda, Alyssa and Joseph Hunt. Gene was known for his kindness, his fairness, his wit, sharp intelligence, and his honesty. He attended University of Toledo where he graduated with honors, then moved to Los Angeles in 1960, and worked for the IRS while attending Law School at USC. He married his beautiful sweetheart Dorothy, moved to the Bay area, and received his JD at USF. They spent their early years of marriage in San Francisco and moved to Mill Valley in 1971. He retired after a long career of tax law and public accountancy as a partner for Lindquist Von Husen and Joyce, LLP. A Marin county resident since 1971, he most recently enjoyed politics, history, films, bocce, bowling, and his wife's oatmeal cookies. His neurological illness diagnosed in his 80's left him paralyzed and in need of outside caregivers the last few years of his life. Two in particular were wonderful friends, thank you especially to Ruben Velasquez and Tony Cipres. Funeral services will be held at the Mission San Rafael Arcangel on Saturday March 7th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020