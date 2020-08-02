Earl (Ela) S. Nunes, Jr. Earl (Ela) S. Nunes, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2020 from complications of prostate cancer. By his bedside was his spouse, Cynthia Wong, and Cynthia's sister, Christine Moy. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Carelli; her two sons, Nicolas and Noah; and Cynthia's daughter, Leah Martin. He is also survived by his loving sister, Lois Sakai of Hawaii. Ela was born in 1943 to Earl S. Nunes, Sr. and Roseline (De Caries) Nunes in Honolulu, Hawaii. He grew up on Waikiki Beach, and came to the Bay Area in the early 1960's. In the mid 1980's he opened up his insurance agency in San Francisco, and in 1989 he relocated his business to San Rafael. Ela's many interests included photography, music and flyIng drones. His ashes will be interned in the family plot on Oahu early next year. We give Ela, our ever loving Aloha.



