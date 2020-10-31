Earlene Patricia (Pattie) Grey July 23, 1946 - October 25, 2020 Pattie passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 with family by her side. During Pattie's final days she exhibited the same grace, dignity and serenity that she showed throughout her 25-month battle with cancer. Pattie was born to Earl and Anita Ward and was raised in a loving home in San Rafael, along with her younger sister and best friend, Margie. She attended St. Raphael Grammar School, San Rafael High School (Class of 1964), and College of Marin. Pattie married Bob Taylor in 1967. Daughter Kathleen Carol Korbut (Alex) was born in December 1968 and son Robert Morgan Taylor, Jr. (Vanessa) was born in September 1970. In June 2011, granddaughter Morgan lvy Taylor was born and she brought great joy to Pattie, who was thrilled to be able to be a very involved "Grammy." Pattie and John Grey met in 1981 and were married in 1982. They shared 39 wonderful years together raising the family, and later traveling throughout the world. Pattie was an artist and a lover of the arts. She worked at Youth in Arts for 20 years, and was particularly interested and involved in the Artist in Schools program and the Italian Street Painting Festival. Pattie served on the San Anselmo Art's Commission and on the Board of Directors of Artisan's Gallery in Mill Valley. Pattie had a wide circle of friends, with many dating back to her early childhood in San Rafael. She was particularly close to Judy, Carol, Frannie and Jo Ann. She enjoyed her book club, her artist groups, and activities, including: swimming, reading, and gardening. Pattie's greatest love was her family and her home. She and John purchased their home when they were married in 1982. Pattie designed and remodeled the home for the next 38 years. She loved working in her art studio and gardening. She spent many happy hours with Morgan in the studio, and teaching Morgan the fine art of raising vegetables and beautiful flowers. Pattie taught us all how to be kind, loving, compassionate and forgiving. While the phrase has been said many times, it is particularly true here: "This world was a better place because of her presence in it." Pattie is survived by her loving husband, John; daughter Kathleen; son Robert; granddaughter Morgan; her sister Margie Miller (Jack); nephews Tim and Michael Miller; brother-in-law Tony Grey and nephew Joseph Grey; as well as numerous cousins, grandnephews and grandnieces. Pattie and the family wish to thank our family physician, Dr. Jay Fairborn, Dr. Lori Kim and the staff at Kaiser Oncology, the nurses and staff at Hospice by the Bay and Clarissa Gramajo, her caregiver from Visiting Angels. A special thank you goes to the members of the Marin Professional Firefighters and, specifically, the men and women of the Ross Valley Fire Department. Their care and support for Pattie and John will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the San Francisco/Marin Food Bank, the Marin Humane Society, the American Cancer Society
-Marin County Chapter, or Hospice by the Bay. Interment will be private, with a true Celebration of Life to be held when COVID-19 will allow.