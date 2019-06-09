|
Edith Cecilia Piltch Age 90 years, passed away on May 14, 2019. Edith was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 18, 1928. She was the middle daughter of three sisters, who with her mother and father, moved to New York City when Edith was 7 years old. Edith flourished in New York, living and loving an exciting life with her family. She graduated with honors from Washington Irving High School in 1947 and from Brooklyn College in 1951 with a degree in Political Science. Edith left her beloved New York after meeting the love of her life, Victor. She moved to California to marry Vic in 1953 and together they embarked on a beautiful journey. In the early years of their marriage, Edith and Vic moved to Germany where Vic was stationed while in the United States Air Force. They enjoyed traveling throughout Europe for several years. These were precious times for them both. Edith and Vic returned to California, settling in Novato, in 1957 and lived there for the rest of their lives. Edith had one son, Victor III. After spending several years at home with her "perfect baby", she continued her education earning her teaching certificate from Dominican College. Edith then began her career as a kindergarten teacher and taught throughout Novato for more than 20 years joyfully leading the community's youth through their first steps of education. After retiring, Edith and Vic travelled the world together until Vic's passing in 1994. Edith then devoted her days to her passions for dance, music, politics, travel and the environment. She volunteered in her grandchildren's kindergarten classrooms playing guitar and singing, as a nature guide at WildCare Terwilliger Center and docent at Muir Woods. She participated with great joy in a local folk dance group and was an active member of the Marin Conservation League. Edith also continued to travel the world including once in a lifetime journeys to Alaska and Africa with her son, daughter in law and grandchildren. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, younger sister Ruth, and husband Victor Jr who we know she is now dancing with as they sail the oceans of eternity. Edith is survived by her son Victor III, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren Nick, Jessica and her husband Dominik, great-grandson Evers as well as her older sister Gladys, brothers-in-law Rudy and David as well as many nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered for her passionate views on politics and preserving our environment, her deep appreciation of nature, music & dance and love for her family. Edith was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family. We will look for her in tides at Limantour Beach and the trees swaying in the wind on Mount Burdell and we will know she is at peace. At her wish, Edith's ashes will be scattered at sea during a private family memorial.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 9, 2019