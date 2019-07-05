|
Edlyn S. Cattan Edlyn S. Cattan, of Marin County, passed away July 1, 2019, following a brief illness. Edlyn lived an amazing life as the loving wife of 67 years to Albert. Over the years they shared travel escapades throughout the world. Recently they enjoyed leisurely drives to discover new restaurants and sharing coffee and pastries with friends. She was adored by her two daughters Cheryl and Denise and was a friend to many. Per her request, funeral services will be private. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 5, 2019