Edmund A. Duggan Passed away on October 7, 2019. Born in New York City on September 10, 1936, the son of Edmund and Kathleen (Haggerty) Duggan. Ed was the 3rd in a family of six, his sisters Mary Sheehan and Grace Morrin survive him, with his brothers Bill and John, and sister Katherine preceding him. Ed will reunite with his wife Geraldine Collette Duggan. Ed and Gerry were married for 53 years until her death in 2010. Ed will also reunite with his son Michael who passed in 2013 and is survived by his daughters; Deborah, Diana, Barbara, and Nancy; 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Ed was proud of his big family, often saying it was his greatest achievement. At age 15, Ed came to California from the Bronx to live with his aunt, Julia Haggerty, finishing high school in San Bernardino. In 1955, Ed was drafted into the U.S. Army. Using his army training, he returned to San Bernardino and obtained employment with Pacific-Bell as a technician. While he worked during the day, he went to school at night, obtaining his AB from San Diego State, and his JD from University of San Diego, while Gerry stayed home raising their five kids. After passing the Bar, Ed was promoted and assigned to Pacific Bell's headquarters in San Francisco, relocating his family to San Rafael in the Glenwood neighborhood. Ed was very involved in his community, starting with volunteering with the Boy Scouts, later becoming president of the Glenwood Homeowners association, appointed to the City of San Rafael Planning Commission, and elected to be City Attorney of San Rafael in 1979. He was also served as the first president of Cal Trans Rides Inc., president of the Point San Pedro Road Bus Commute Club, and member of the Marin County Free Library Commission. In 1987, after 31 years of service, Ed retired from Pacific Bell at age 51. He conducted his own law practice for many more years. Ed enjoyed his retirement, traveling with Gerry to Ireland, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Tahiti, and Hawaii and many trips to the Southwest. He enjoyed his adventures on the Bay and the Delta on his various boats over the years, enjoyed cycling trips, and backpacking. We want to thank Hospice by the Bay, Kaiser hospital and the caregivers at Young at Heart for his most recent care as well as Nessie and Yanni who were his earlier caregivers at home who took such good care of Dad during his later years. Ed and Gerry were members of the St. Sylvester's parish in San Rafael since 1972. Ed served as a lector throughout his life at the parishes he attended. A service will be held at the Mission San Rafael, 1104 5th Avenue, San Rafael, CA on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow. A private interment will be at a later date at St. Mary Magdeline in Bolinas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to the San Rafael Free Dining Room of San Vincent De Paul.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 13, 2019