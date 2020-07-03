Dr. Edmund Jacobson Dr. Edmund Jacobson, 87, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Colonial Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Unit in West Columbia, South Carolina. Ed was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Dr. and Mrs. Edmund Jacobson. After graduating cum laude from Harvard University in 1954, he received his MD from Johns Hopkins University in 1958. He completed his internship and medical residency at Baltimore Hospitals. Ed was awarded a fellowship in cardiology at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and completed additional surgical and orthopedic residencies in Denver and San Francisco. Ed practiced orthopedic surgery in Marin County, California, until he retired in 1994. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Wolfe, of Columbia, SC and Sausalito, CA; daughters, Kristin Lee Jacobson (Douglas Sheehy) Burlingame, CA and Kimberly Keane Jacobson (Stephen Wullschleger) Atherton, CA; grandsons, Connor, Finnegan and Maclen Sheehy and Alexander Wullschleger; and many nieces and nephews in Columbia, S.C. Ed loved playing tennis at the Belvedere Tennis Club, sailing on San Francisco Bay and skiing at Squaw Valley where he served for many years on the National Ski Patrol. He also loved his Labrador retrievers and was a volunteer for Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, CA. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. A memorial is being planned for a later date. Memorials may be sent to Guide Dogs for the Blind, 350 Los Ranchitos, San Rafael, CA 94903 and to Camp Cole in Columbia, a retreat center for children and adults with illness, disabilities and other challenges, at Camp Cole, P.O. Box 6377, Columbia, S.C. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals. com.



