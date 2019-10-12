|
Edna Catherine Reardon (Chrystal) Nov. 6, 1921 - Sep. 30, 2019 Edna Catherine Reardon a San Francisco native and resident for over 60 years passed away peacefully on September 30th at the Nazareth House in San Rafael; she was 97 years of age. Edna attended both St. John's Catholic Elementary School and St. John's High School. She was kind, extremely generous and an avid reader. Edna volunteered as a member of the Nazareth House Axillary for 16 years before becoming a resident in 2010. Nazareth House was her home, her extended family and she contributed to making it a better place. Preceding her in death was her loving husband of more than 30 years John Anthony Reardon and her younger son Patrick. Preceding her also were her brother and sister-in-law A.J. and Helen Chrystal and their younger sister, Barbara Fiero all of whom were volunteers and residents of Nazareth House. Missing her greatly is her son, David Reardon (Ellen Helferd) of San Francisco and daughter, Kathy Newman (Bruce) of Santa Rosa; Five grandchildren; Three great grandchildren; and many more loving family members and friends. The Memorial Mass is 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at The Nazareth House, 245 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20, 2019