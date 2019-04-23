|
|
Edna J. Borges Jan 8, 1924 - April 18, 2019 Edna was born in San Rafael, CA and spent most of her life in Marin County. She was married to Armindo "Lou" Borges in February 1944 and enjoyed over 52 years of marriage before he passed in December 1966. She is survived by her daughter Betty (Edward) Wahl, her son Robert (Laura) Borges, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. followed by a rosary service at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato. The funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 1806 Novato Blvd., Novato. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Edna's honor be made to , the or the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 23, 2019