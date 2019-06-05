|
Edward Charles Bennett Beloved Edward Charles Bennett unexpectedly passed away on June 1, 2019 and he will be remembered forever as a very special man. Above all, he loved his family. He adored and is survived by his brother Parnell; and many nephews, nieces, family and friends. He was predeceased by parents Ephriem and Mary; precious sisters Elizabeth and Margaret; and brothers William and James. He was a copper miner, a veteran in North Korea, an S. F. cook, and the longest driving taxi driver in San Francisco history. His life was completely filled by religion and love. He was caring and brave. God Bless Ed Bennett. A Catholic Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17th at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary in Sebastopol.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 5, 2019