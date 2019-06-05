Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Charles Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Charles Bennett Obituary
Edward Charles Bennett Beloved Edward Charles Bennett unexpectedly passed away on June 1, 2019 and he will be remembered forever as a very special man. Above all, he loved his family. He adored and is survived by his brother Parnell; and many nephews, nieces, family and friends. He was predeceased by parents Ephriem and Mary; precious sisters Elizabeth and Margaret; and brothers William and James. He was a copper miner, a veteran in North Korea, an S. F. cook, and the longest driving taxi driver in San Francisco history. His life was completely filled by religion and love. He was caring and brave. God Bless Ed Bennett. A Catholic Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17th at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary in Sebastopol.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now