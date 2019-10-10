|
Edward "Boone" Green Feb.7, 1945 Sept. 30, 2019 Boone passed away peacefully at his home in Marin City on Monday morning, September 30th. Born in Monroe, Louisiana, he moved to Marin City at the age of 10 and enjoyed the riches of a large family. His charismatic nature ensured he was frequently surrounded by many friends. Throughout his life he had several careers, one as a gifted salesman. He used his talents to run a record store in town in the 1960's and eventually to sell his vision of a boxing program in the 1990's. He organized what would become the Marin City Boxing Club, a place for young people of the community, to cherish health and fitness over the temptations of drugs and alcohol. After the Marin City Board acknowledged the benefits of his program, his vision came to fruition. He began his favorite career as a boxing coach at the Marin City Recreation Center, where he hosted boxing tournaments and formed the non-profit, One Kid at a Time. Attracting adults, he also taught Boxing for Fitness classes, and eventually taught adult classes at the College of Marin. He was pivotal in raising funds for a new gym in Marin City, which became a place for the whole community. A creative, generous, and kind-hearted man, he was a stellar role model for the many children who participated in his programs. He was a proud and loving father and grandfather, a devoted member of Cornerstone Community Church of God in Christ, where he was recently married. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Ida, his sisters Oglatha Shell, Barbara Jean Banks, Diane Hall-Griffin, brother David Hall (Denise), son Apollo Green, daughter Grace Green (Ryan Acton), grandson Ozzie Boone Acton and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Andersen and brother Emeal Hall, Jr. A Quiet Hour is scheduled for 6-7:30pm Friday, October 11th, and a Celebration of Life Service at 11:00am Saturday, October 12th, at Cornerstone Community Church of God in Christ, 626 Drake Avenue, Marin City.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 10, 2019