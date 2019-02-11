|
Edward M. Regan 1940-2019 Eddie was born in San Francisco and lived in Tiburon for over forty years. He loved life to the fullest and was known for his quick smile, twinkly blue eyes, and dry sense of humor. Ed had a sweet and soft side, especially when it came to family. This took the form of quiet generosity to many. He was a kind-hearted man giving of time and talents to those in need. He was always up for a good time with surprise birthday parties, lavish Christmas "sleigh rides" and Opening Day celebrations filled with music, balloons and costumes. Many enjoyed his beautiful Christmas decorations at his home that became a Tiburon holiday tradition. Ed was a successful businessman. In 1976 he opened The Stereo Store in San Francisco with focus on service. His passion for gadgets and selling only the best products made this store highly successful. He changed the industry by his focus on being a service provider. He was forward thinking and insightful. A large part of his life was with the San Rafael Yacht Club, where he was an early member and commodore. The community, camaraderie and boating were central to his life. The club benefited from the many projects he and other members dreamed up and made happen. Lifelong friendships were cemented on many boating adventures. "Steady Eddie", his boat was aptly named. Ed met the love of his life, Stephanie. They were married for 38 wonderful, fun-filled years. Their life was filled with adventures in travelling and special time with friends and family. His joy in life, positive outlook, imagination and thoughtful advice will be missed. He was a loving, kind and compassionate man who took care of his family in the gentlest of ways. He was steady and he was our Eddie, he will be sorely missed by many including his wife, Stephanie, and sisters, Joan Melrose, Mary Patrica Regan, and Barbara Epidendio. Eddie made the world a better place. Let's carry on the tradition. Eddie would like that.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 11, 2019