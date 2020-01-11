|
Edward Peter "Pete" Press Sept 26, 1936 Jan 5, 2020 Born in London, England. Beloved husband of Lois Morgan Press. Loving father of Kerry Moore (Doug), Michael Press, Steven Press (Karen) and Jeffrey Press. Cherished grandfather of Bryan and Brett Matthews, Hannah Press and Kelly Press. A semi-retired banker, Pete enjoyed golf, traveling, gardening and family time. There are no services planned. If you wish to honor Pete, the family suggests donations to: Hospice by the Bay, https://718.thankyou 4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=392. Condolences available at AdobeCreekFuneral Home.com.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 11, 2020