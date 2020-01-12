|
Edwin Martin Kwitek Sept. 20, 1935 to Jan. 3, 2020 Edwin was born on September 20, 1935 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He attended St. Matthews grade school, Central Catholic High School, and then earned a B.A. in Economics from the University of Norte Dame, Indiana. After College, Ed enlisted in the Army Reserves as a Private First Class in Artillery. He was then promoted to Specialist 4th Class Radio Operator followed by a promotion to Sargent and, after his service ended, was Honorably Discharged. During this time, Ed met his lifetime sweetheart, Joann, and on January 23, 1960, they were married. Since their wedding day, the pair has been inseparable. Ed and Joann were looking forward to celebrating their 60 th wedding anniversary this month. Together, their children are: Marty (Wife, Kristin), Marian (Husband, Rod), Steven, and David. A son, Thomas, was born with complications and predeceased Ed, the two are now reunited. Ed is also survived by his Grandchildren: Kenneth (Wife, Jennifer), Mitchell, Nicholas, and Samantha. Ed loved his family and was an excellent role model to his children and grandchildren. He taught them to work hard, save money, be kind to others and always honor God. Ed was a devout Catholic and faithfully attended mass with Joann, by his side. For vacation, Ed would take the family and drive a station wagon across the Country to visit relatives in Wisconsin. Family was very important to Ed, especially, his sisters, Mary and Margaret, and older brother, Don. Ed enjoyed working in the builder's hardware industry starting with La Force Builders in Green Bay, WI and ending with another fine company, National Manufacturing of Sterling Illinois. After work, Ed often enjoyed many of his own building projects from the construction of their first home in De Pere, Wisconsin, to a Penguin sailboat, furniture for the home, a rocking horse for the children, and many other subsequent projects of remodeling, landscaping, and more. In his retirement years, Ed really enjoyed doing a variety of tough and intricate puzzles. Ed stated that his life had been very blessed with a wonderful wife and children and that "Faith, Family, and Friends are all important." A mass for Edwin Kwitek, in celebration of his life, will be held on January 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Church, 114 King St., Larkspur, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to or to St. Vincent De Paul (c/o St. Patrick's) in honor of Edwin Kwitek. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills San Anselmo, CA 415-453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020