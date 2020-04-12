Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Kreps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen A. (O’Brien) Kreps


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen A. (O’Brien) Kreps Obituary
Eileen A. (O'Brien) Kreps Dec. 21, 1925 - Apr. 2, 2020 Eileen Kreps died peacefully at her residence at Nazareth House in San Rafael on April 2, 2020 after several years of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Don Kreps, in 2013. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Eileen was a native San Franciscan and a graduate of Lincoln High School and the University of California, Berkeley where she and Don met. They married in 1946 at Old St. Mary's Cathedral soon after Don returned from military service in the Pacific. They moved to Marin County in 1957 when Don became the founding principal of Redwood High School. She earned her teaching credential in elementary education from Dominican College in 1965, taught in the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District for 15 years and retired in 1980. She was a devoted wife and mother and a gifted teacher. There will be a memorial Mass at Old St Mary's at a future date. The family requests any donations in her honor to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -