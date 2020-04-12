|
Eileen A. (O'Brien) Kreps Dec. 21, 1925 - Apr. 2, 2020 Eileen Kreps died peacefully at her residence at Nazareth House in San Rafael on April 2, 2020 after several years of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Don Kreps, in 2013. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Eileen was a native San Franciscan and a graduate of Lincoln High School and the University of California, Berkeley where she and Don met. They married in 1946 at Old St. Mary's Cathedral soon after Don returned from military service in the Pacific. They moved to Marin County in 1957 when Don became the founding principal of Redwood High School. She earned her teaching credential in elementary education from Dominican College in 1965, taught in the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District for 15 years and retired in 1980. She was a devoted wife and mother and a gifted teacher. There will be a memorial Mass at Old St Mary's at a future date. The family requests any donations in her honor to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2020