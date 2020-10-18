Eileen Mary Duane (nee Wright) Our Mom passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was an amazingly resourceful lady whose life was full of adventure and challenges. Born in 1935, she grew up in London during the second World War. She told stories of her childhood, hearing the sirens at night and taking shelter in the subway, feeling the vibrations of the bombs exploding above. Talking of happier times in her teens, she recalled family vacations doing work exchange on a farm where they spent cool mornings picking bushels of hops in the fields south of London. After completing an overseas work experience assignment in Canada in the early 1960's, she delayed traveling home to the UK to visit Disneyland and then went on to San Francisco. While staying in the Post Residence Club, she met our dad, Doug Duane Sr., who had sailed into Sausalito from New Zealand on a small yacht. They married in 1962. In 1963, their eldest daughter Jenefer arrived. They moved onto a 32-foot boat in Sausalito named Lazy Jane. They loved cruising the Bay and the Delta. In 1965, they received some big news...Mom was expecting triplets! And soon after Lisa, Doug, and Margaret (Margot) arrived. In 1966 the family moved to Corte Madera, where she lived until her passing. Mom was passionate about traveling and especially enjoyed staying in youth hostels all over the country, and the world, into her 70's. She returned to the UK several times to visit her family and tour Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Among her other travel highlights were sailing to Hawaii, camping in Alaska, shopping in St. Petersburg, visiting France, Holland, Italy, and New Zealand, to name a few. She kayaked in St. Ignacio Lagoon to see the gray whales and their calves. She loved lighthouses and going for long drives up and down the California Coast. San Francisco remained a favorite haunt for shows, shopping and seeing the sights. In her early years, Mom loved playing tennis, bowling, and singing in the choir at St Patrick's Church in Larkspur. Later in life, she loved going to movies, attending lectures and listening to authors at the Book Passage. She especially enjoyed ushering at ACT and at many local and regional playhouses. She thoroughly enjoyed the company of her dear friends and lived her life to the fullest. She is survived by Jenefer and her husband, Ron; her son, Doug and daughter Margot. Lisa passed away in 2016 they are together now, our twinkling stars. She and her husband, Doug Sr., were separated but remained good friends until his passing in 2014. May she rest in peace we will miss her forevermore. Arrangements by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.



