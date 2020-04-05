|
Elaine Esther Gilberg Elaine Esther Gilberg peacefully passed away on the afternoon of March 30th in Novato, California. Elaine had just celebrated her 91st birthday on March 13th and was vibrant until the end when she became another innocent victim of covid 19. Elaine was born in Salem, Ohio in 1929, to Jack and Margaret Sarbin. After attending high school at Highland Manor in Long Branch, New Jersey, Elaine attended Ohio State University where she met the love of her life Robert "Bob" Gilberg. She and Bob formed a partnership which was to last almost 67 years. After two years in Alexandria, Virginia working first as a receptionist in a law office and then as a clerk in a civil service job while Bob was in the Army, Elaine and Bob moved back to Fremont, Ohio in 1953, where Bob joined his family business Joseph's Department Store. She got involved in the community during her years there including leadership roles in League of Women Voters, American Association of University Women, and President of the sisterhood of Temple Beth Israel. Elaine also worked at Joseph's doing fashion shows and various events as well as some buying. When the recession hit Ohio in the 80's and Joseph's was closed, she and Bob embarked on another phase in their lives together as manufacturer's sales reps in a company they founded, The Bay Marketing Company in San Francisco. She was an expert salesperson of her wares - mostly embellished sweatshirts - and because of her magnetic personality had quite a following. During that time in California not only did she travel throughout the state, but she and Bob began to do world travel, which she loved, but was always happy to get home. Her next journey was to Peoria, Arizona in the late 90's where she and Bob retired to become fixtures at Temple Beth Sholom - enjoying the company of the many friends that they made there and the large extended family that lived there. She also became quite involved with the Women's Division of the Jewish Community Federation where she received a special award for her efforts on behalf of the community. Finally, after Bob's death, she landed back in San Rafael at Drakes Terrace for two years, where she once again got involved in everything from the food committee, program committee and chairing the welcome committee. The underlying theme of her life was her family and involvement. She leaves behind a legacy of love, caring, compassion, friendship, feistiness, spunk, independence and hospitality all rolled into one package. Judy (Steve) Zimmerman and Art Gilberg will sorely miss their mother. Joy (Jason) Walker, Jacob (Aimee) Zimmerman, Josh Zimmerman and Max Gilberg will miss their Grandma. Laine and Mia Walker, Julia Walker, Ava Walker, Zach Zimmerman and Zoe Zimmerman will miss their Lainey. A graveside service was held at Kol Shalom. Contributions may be made to Congregation Kol Shofar or Hebrew Free Loan. A celebration of her life will be held when the times are more fitting.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 5, 2020