|
|
Elaine Margaret Pruett Passed away October 4, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 88. She was the wife of the late Jerry Pruett. Beloved mother of the late Andrew Gordon and Sandra Pope. Loving grandmother of Sarah Gordon and Jessica Gordon. Dear mother-in-law of Janice Gordon. A native of New Zealand, she came to the U.S. in the mid 1950's. Elaine worked as a registered nurse at the Marin County jail for many years. She moved to Petaluma to be closer to her grandchildren. A world traveler, Elaine loved birding and volunteering at Shollenberger Park. At the request of Elaine, there will be no services. The family prefer memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 13, 2019