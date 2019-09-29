|
Eleanor Brusatori Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at age 103. Predeceased by her husband, Charles. Survived by daughters, Lynn Morarity (Mike) and Debbie; grandchildren Mike Jr. and Joe, and great-grandchildren, Michael III, Morgan and Mackenzie. Private burial services were held. A celebration of life to be held at a later date. Donations preferred to: Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939 or .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 29, 2019