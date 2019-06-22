|
Eleanor Jean Madigan June 14, 1925 - June 7, 2019 Eleanor "Jean" Madigan passed away at home peacefully with her daughter by her side. She leaves behind her daughter, Peggy Klock (Bob); grandchildren Metha Klock (Kaitlin), Getchen Castets (Nicolas), Forest O'Neill (Erin); and great-grandchildren Cora and Enzo Castets. Jean was born in Wisconsin, grew up in Minnesota and moved to Fairfax as a teenager. There she met the love of her life, Jack Madigan, and were married for 62 years. She and Jack were a Fairfax fixture, driving through town in their Bronco with their dog sitting between them. After being a stay at home mom, she worked at KTIM radio and Dominican University as a secretary. She, Jack and Patrick the dog went on many camping and fishing trips, mostly in Northern California. She was most happy when she was outdoors. Jean and Jack always came home with more funny stories than fish. She and Jack also volunteered at Guide Dogs for the Blind for many years. Her love of animals was boundless. After Jack passed away in 2009, she moved in with Peggy and Bob. She was a joy to live with, always showing her gratitude in abundance. To know Jean was to know a kind, generous soul who always put others before herself. Her unconditional love graced her family and friends. She will be greatly missed but her legacy of love will always live on. The family would like to especially thank Hospice by the Bay who took such loving care of her this last year. Their compassion and knowledge were invaluable. Jean's family will have a private gathering to celebrate her life and our great fortune in having her in ours. Please consider donating to Hospice by the Bay or the Marin Humane Society in memory of Jean.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 22, 2019