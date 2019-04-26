|
|
Eleanor "Mickey" Kegg Passed away at the age of 88 at her home in Novato on April 8, 2019. Eleanor was a life long resident of Novato. Eleanor was born in Ross Hospital in Marin County to Theresa (Regalia) and Elmer Mastrup. Eleanor was employed in the dental field for 55 years, she was a licensed dental assistant and ended her career as an office manager. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Kegg Coburn, (Allen Coburn) and her son, Jack Kegg, (Katie Kegg). She is survived by five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and two great, great grand children. She was preceded in death by her son, Pvt 1st Class Robert A Johnson and granddaughter Glenda Ann Eddings. She leaves behind numerous friends whom she has cherished throughout the years. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice by the Bay, Marin county or St. Jude's Children Hospital. Services will be at Valley Memorial Cemetery, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019