Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Kegg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor "Mickey" Kegg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor "Mickey" Kegg Obituary
Eleanor "Mickey" Kegg Passed away at the age of 88 at her home in Novato on April 8, 2019. Eleanor was a life long resident of Novato. Eleanor was born in Ross Hospital in Marin County to Theresa (Regalia) and Elmer Mastrup. Eleanor was employed in the dental field for 55 years, she was a licensed dental assistant and ended her career as an office manager. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Kegg Coburn, (Allen Coburn) and her son, Jack Kegg, (Katie Kegg). She is survived by five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and two great, great grand children. She was preceded in death by her son, Pvt 1st Class Robert A Johnson and granddaughter Glenda Ann Eddings. She leaves behind numerous friends whom she has cherished throughout the years. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice by the Bay, Marin county or St. Jude's Children Hospital. Services will be at Valley Memorial Cemetery, April 30, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.