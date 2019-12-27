|
Eleanor Tierney November 16, 1926 December 23, 2019 Eleanor Walker Tierney, devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother, and adoring great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at age 93. Eleanor was born in Alameda, CA to Theon James and Eleanor Maria Walker, the youngest of six siblings. Growing up she was extremely athletic - playing softball, volleyball and tennis, both at school and at parks across the city. She represented Alameda in Volleyball in the 1939 World's Fair on Treasure Island when she was 14 years old. Eleanor was a natural leader: in school she was frequently elected as class president or student representative. Eleanor and her mother moved to Larkspur, CA in 1944 and she transferred to Tamalpais High School. She was extremely popular and in her senior year was elected Student Body President. She was voted "Se¤orita" of the 1944 San Rafael Fiesta days with over 52,000 votes. While at Tam High she met and fell in love with Ralph Tierney, who left for WWII in October 1945 after graduating. On August 16, 1947 Eleanor married Ralph, her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, when he returned from the South Pacific, having served as a navigator flying B-24's. They remained deeply committed to each other, enjoying a wonderful 59 years together until Ralph passed in April 2006. Eleanor was an exceptional executive assistant, holding positions of increasing responsibility at Alameda Chamber of Commerce, Underwood Typewriter, and Hudson Motor Company. When Ralph graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Engineering and went to work at the Colgate Palmolive Company, she left the work force to become a full time wife and mother. Eleanor gave birth to her first son, Thomas James Tierney, in 1954 and her second son, Danial John Tierney in 1956. During 1956 the family finished building their dream home in Tiburon on Paradise Drive; Eleanor lived in that special place until earlier this year. She nurtured an extremely close family who actively participated in a range of outdoor activities together, especially hunting and fishing. As her sons grew up, she devoted time to charities in Marin County that focused on helping troubled teenagers. As always, she excelled as a leader and ultimately became president of both the Sunny Hills Junior Auxiliary and the Marin Foundation Friends of Arequipa. She also continued to pursue her athletic interests, becoming an A league tennis player for the Tiburon Peninsula Tennis Club, frequently traveling around Marin to challenge other clubs. Eleanor will be deeply missed and always remembered by her family and friends. She is now up in heaven with "Her Honey," reunited again for all eternity. She is survived by her devoted and loving sons: Tom of Boston, Massachusetts and Dan of Brush Prairie, Washington; her daughters-in-law, Karen and Mary; her grandson, Colin, his spouse Laura, and her great-grandson, Grant; her grandson Braden; her granddaughter Jennifer and her partner Ryan Hargrave; her granddaughter Michelle, her spouse Anna and their children Braden and Skyler; her brother-in-law, CD Madsen and his son, Ralph Madsen; her niece, Janice Wheelock; and her nephew, Graham Walker. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 at Mount Tamalpais Mortuary & Cemetery, located at 2500 Fifth Avenue in San Rafael. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Hospice by the Bay (17 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939; https://hospicebythebay.org), or a .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019