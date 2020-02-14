|
Elena Marie Bartley 1/15/1960 1/29/2020 Elena was a bright light in the world and to all who knew her beautiful heart. With a 40+ year career as a manicurist, her most recent position was working with the team at Scott's of Sausalito. She recently launched a new business offering a house and pet sitting service in Marin. Elena was married for 27 years to Steven Bartley and they lived in Fairfax for most of that time, yet had recently divorced. Elena served as the President of the American Legion Post 313 for several years and she loved walking in the Twin Cities 4th of July parade every year. A lifelong lover of dogs, Elena spent the last two years volunteering as a Dog Pet Pal at Marin Humane for a few hours every Monday. She is survived by many family members including mother, Patsy (Stan) Roberts of Arroyo Grande, sister Blake (Michael) Reed and their children Sterling and Lexi, of San Rafael. She is also survived by stepmother Madeline Blake and her son Geoffrey Blake of MD; along with many other dear friends and relatives. The Memorial for Elena will be held on Saturday February 22nd at 1:00pm at the American Legion Post 313 at 500 Magnolia Ave. in Larkspur with a potluck following the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Marin Humane Society or the Marin Alano Club in her honor.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020