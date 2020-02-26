|
|
Elizabeth Hoem Stromberg Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22nd, surrounded by her loving family after battling for many years a rare disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Born in Kristiansund, Norway on October 24, 1941, Elizabeth was daughter to Else von Krogh and Jan Wilhelm Hoem, sister to Sidsel Thomsen and Jan Michael Hoem. She was born into a German occupied Norway during World War II. Her childhood was surrounded by family who fought in the underground and who were active in the rebuilding of Norway after the war. When studying in Oxford, England, she met her husband, Jackson C. Stromberg, and there began a romance that lasted over 60 years. They married on December 17, 1960 in Bergen Norway, after which she followed Jack to California where he was studying law at Stanford University Law School. Upon his graduation in 1963, they moved to Mill Valley where she gave birth to their 3 children and, together, they built a life dedicated to family. After years of focusing on her family, Elizabeth launched a highly successful career as a fashion consultant with Doncaster, where, for over 20 years, she helped women to look and feel their best. Elizabeth and her business partners were repeatedly in the top 5 of over 2,000 Doncaster consultants in The United States. Elizabeth lived life to the fullest and was always ready for any adventure. She loved sports, excelled at skiing, tennis and golf, and enjoyed Heli-Skiing in Canada where she and Jack would go in search of deep powder. She flourished as a member of the Mill Valley Tennis Club, Lahontan Golf Club, and The Meadow Club in Marin County. She accompanied Jack around the world on his many business trips, visiting cities in every continent such as Istanbul, Cairo, Tokyo, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Seoul, Mexico City, Sydney, Frankfurt, Paris, and her homeland in Oslo. A bit of her heart was always in Norway and she treasured the traditional family gatherings of up to 100 members of the Hoem family every 5 years. Later in life, Elizabeth became an active member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Tiburon, California, and served as a deacon in support of the church community. She was known for her incredible sparkle, generous spirit, her love of life and her love of people. She knew how to tell a good story and shared kind thoughts with those around her including her close girlfriends both in California and in Norway. She warmly filled the family home with arts, crafts, and antiques she collected from Norway, as well as, her travels around the world. She remembered the birthdays of both family and extended friends, and woke up every morning with a smile, ready to start the day with joy. Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jack Stromberg, her three children: Lisen Stromberg, Jackson Chester Stromberg, Kirsten Stromberg, and her sons-in-law, Bill Rossi and Pino Ridolfi. Her eight grandchildren William Rossi, Maret Rossi, Soren Rossi, Savanna Stromberg, Jackson Caleb Stromberg, Graydon Stromberg, Kai Santiago Ridolfi and Liam Jackson Ridolfi will miss their grandmother greatly. Elizabeth will live within us as we remember the extraordinary woman she was and the life lessons she taught us. The Celebration of Her Life will take place on Sunday, March 1st from 1:00-2:00pm at The Westminster Presbyterian Church in Tiburon followed by a gathering at The Mill Valley Outdoor Art Club from 2:30-5:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Westminster Presbyterian Church either through a check made payable to Westminster Presbyterian Church 240 Tiburon Blvd. Tiburon, CA 94920 putting Elizabeth in the Memo Line. You can also give online at: https://my.e360giving.com/App/Giving/wpctiburon.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 26, 2020