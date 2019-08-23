|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) M. Plaine Silvas She was born in San Francisco, California to Elaine and Charles Plaine on November 23, 1932. Married to William (Bill) for 59 years and has missed him greatly these past three years. She is survived by her four daughters Candace (Mark) Rufer, Pamela (Dominic) Russo, Jill (Gerry) Desmond and Shelley Mehrtens, four grandchildren Victoria, Jake, Alexandra and Dominic who adored her and also her sister Jeanne Bassett and her brother Boyd (Victoria) Plaine and many nieces and nephews. She was married on November 30, 1932, in San Francisco to our dad, the love of her life. They moved to Terra Linda in August of 1963, and she was so proud that she still lived in the same house for 56 years and loved sharing that fact. She met lifelong friends in the neighborhood and was lucky enough to work close by at Kaiser Hospital where she met another group of lifelong friends whom she always looked forward to seeing at their once a year get together. She showed courage and strength in her last years and passed peacefully on August 4th. She is now enjoying Dad's company once again. She will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019