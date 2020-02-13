|
|
Ella Mae Hok (Mickey) Ella (Mickey) was born in Alba, Missouri, September 30th, 1931. She is survived by sister Linda Giovanni, her three children Michelle, Deborah, and Matthew, her seven grandchildren, and her 11 great grandchildren. Her three brothers and a sister predeceased her. A wonderful wife and mother, she was a kind, selfless, and loving person. Mickey loved to bake and make others feel welcome in her home. She is now at peace, and is with her eldest son Joseph Jr. and the love of her life, husband Joseph Hok. Graveside service will be held 1:30 pm, February 16, at Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary, 2500 Fifth Ave., San Rafael, CA 94901. Reception to follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, (Church Hall), 102 Ross Ave., San Anselmo, CA 94960. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020