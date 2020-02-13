Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Tamalpais Mortuary
2500 Fifth Avenue
San Rafael, CA 94901
(415) 459-2500
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
Mount Tamalpais Mortuary
2500 Fifth Avenue
San Rafael, CA 94901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Hok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae (Mickey) Hok


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Mae (Mickey) Hok Obituary
Ella Mae Hok (Mickey) Ella (Mickey) was born in Alba, Missouri, September 30th, 1931. She is survived by sister Linda Giovanni, her three children Michelle, Deborah, and Matthew, her seven grandchildren, and her 11 great grandchildren. Her three brothers and a sister predeceased her. A wonderful wife and mother, she was a kind, selfless, and loving person. Mickey loved to bake and make others feel welcome in her home. She is now at peace, and is with her eldest son Joseph Jr. and the love of her life, husband Joseph Hok. Graveside service will be held 1:30 pm, February 16, at Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary, 2500 Fifth Ave., San Rafael, CA 94901. Reception to follow at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, (Church Hall), 102 Ross Ave., San Anselmo, CA 94960. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Tamalpais Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -